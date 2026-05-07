Heavily criticized Dolphins rookie is working to prove every doubter wrong

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas, the pick was met with silence. When that silence was broken, no one was ready to believe Jon-Eric Sullivan knew what he was doing. No matter how you sliced and diced it, Douglas was a reach.

Sullivan has tried to explain, or maybe defend, that the pick is the better phrasing. Doulgas was considered a day-three pick at best, yet there he was being drafted off the board in early round three.

Needless to say, media and fans alike haven't been kind to the Dolphins over the selection, but a recent workout video has fans perking up to what exactly Douglas can do on the field. While it won't exonerate Sullivan yet, it may give a glimpse into the type of player the Dolphins drafted.

Miami Dolphins rookie Caleb Douglas is competing against himself for a starting job

The Dolphins' rookie (red shorts in the video) continues to work toward getting better. On the Dolphins roster, he won't have much competition. With Louisville's Chris Bell likely to sit through training camp, the Dolphins' top WRs are TuTu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, and Malik Washington.

Douglas is going to get a huge opportunity to prove Miami didn't make a mistake. He will get the first-team reps to develop his timing with Malik Willis, and if he can show the same practice intensity he did prior to his Pro Day, the Dolphins may get a reprieve from the fans and media.

Not that Sullivan cares what anyone else thinks. Many still believe the choice would be Notre Dame's Malachi Fields. The Giants traded up from round four to take him one pick before the Dolphins.

Entering the 2026 offseason, wide receiver became one of the team's top needs. The release of Tyreek Hill wasn't surprising, but the trade of Jaylen Waddle was. So far, the trade looks to be a good one for the Dolphins, but they are still investing in players who are developmental to replace them.

Douglas is intriguing. He doesn't have the tap that would indicate he is NFL-ready for day one, but the Dolphins are more concerned about how he will look a year or two from now. Their entire draft class is predicated on an investment in their future.