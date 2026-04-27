Plot thickens around Dolphins' Caleb Douglas pick after latest draft report

Everything seemed to be clicking for the Miami Dolphins in the first two rounds of the draft. Sure, Kadyn Proctor seemed a bit of a reach, but it was hard to argue the logic given the potential and upside he possesses. Chris Johnson and Jacob Rodriguez didn't come with much, if any, scrutiny.

When the third round started, it was a common feeling among fans that Jon-Eric Sullivan was in the MLB Home Run Derby. He was smoking. Then the third round started.

Caleb Douglas' drafting was surprising, maybe even shocking. A day three talent, at best. The Dolphins didn't think so. They wanted him, but did they want him more than someone else? According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, there may have been another player on their list.

Miami Dolphins may have been swindled by the New York Giants in early round three

The third round was supposed to be the money round for Sullivan. He had three draft picks before heading into day three, where he had five more over the next two rounds. This was easy, the board was stacked in their favor, and then...Douglas, but he may not have been their first choice.

No surprise with this news: Was told today that Dolphins indeed liked Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields, but Giants jumped them and traded 3 picks to Cleveland for pick 74, which left Miami using pick 75 on Caleb Douglas, who was the team's only pick that was criticized by multiple… https://t.co/I31uwjzHNV — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2026

Jackson doesn't say the Dolphins were going to take Malachi Fields over Douglas, but does say they had interest. The Giants swooped in and may have stolen the Notre Dame WR. New York traded up from the 4th round and gave up a total of three picks to get him.

There might be more to this being a reality. The following night, Sullivan met with the media and was asked if there were players that he liked who were taken "Right before him." The Dolphins GM laughed before saying it happens.

"When you have those big gaps in between picks, you're just watching all these guys come off the board and you're like, 'Ah, ugh' cringing, but it's part of it. But yeah, it happened and it happened tonight."

Fields was a wildly popular pre-draft Dolphins receiver option. Many mock drafts had Miami taking him in the third. Had he been on the board, maybe they would have, and the Dolphins' overall draft grade would have been higher without the complaints of Douglas' selection.

We can't say that the Dolphins wouldn't have taken Douglas if Fields were on the board, but it would make sense.

Dolphins fans can't be too upset. Miami moved down in round one to jump directly in front of the Bills, who were rumored to have interest in Chris Johnson. In round two, they took Rodriguez, who reportedly was going to be the Jets' selection with the very next pick after Miami. Then, in round four, the Patriots were trying to trade up to get edge rusher Trey Moore. Miami beat its division rivals to the punch but lost on Fields.

Had Fields fallen, the narrative may have been different, but it isn't. Douglas can't worry about his draft position any more than fans at this point. It's over with, but it is interesting that Miami may have had other ideas.