Dolphins fans can't complain about Mel Kiper's final Miami draft grade

The dust has settled and is still clearing on the Miami Dolphins' 2026 draft. The next step is getting them into the building and molding them into what the Dolphins hope will be superstars.

Following the draft, knee-jerk reactions permeated the landscape. From horrendous fan fallout to media experts nitpicking certain selections. We, ourselves, were not exactly thrilled with some of the Dolphins' day two and three selections, but one thing became as clear as the waters off the Florida Keys. The Miami Dolphins got tougher on both sides of the ball.

Following the long two nights and one day of the draft, Mel Kiper took a breath long enough to give his grades for all 32 teams. The ESPN draft expert was impressed with how Jon-Eric Sullivan attacked the roster.

Mel Kiper gives Miami Dolphins a well-deserved "B" in post-draft grading

Kiper said that the Dolphins were entering the draft with needs just about everywhere. He wasn't lying. Miami did indeed need to address every position, but even 13 picks couldn't fill all the holes.

While Kiper liked the Jacob Rodriguez selection as well as the Kyle Louis pick in round four, he didn't feel the Dolphins did enough to help Malik Willis in the passing game. We have to agree with him on that. Chris Bell stands out as a potential solution, but until he is healthy, who knows? He wasn't a fan of Caleb Douglas with the 75th overall pick.

"Caleb Douglas was a reach (No. 148 overall going 75th) and Chris Bell is coming off a torn ACL. Granted, Bell has first-round level talent when healthy, and he can produce over the middle, downfield, and after the catch."

It's hard to argue with him. The "B" grade has been a little higher than others have given the Dolphins. Most have them rated a "C+" or "C", but Miami hit on several underrated players. Their draft is buoyed by their top three picks, but they addressed needs and, more importantly, took players that all share a commonality. Toughness and no-nonsense.

Miami drafted football players, and by that we mean guys who love the game for what it is. That's something that can't be graded with a letter. If this draft class changes the culture inside the building, it will be an "A."