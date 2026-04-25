NFL insider draft report hints at Dolphins stealing a rival's target

Miami Dolphins fans may not be thrilled with the selection of Texas LB Trey Moore, but they can take comfort in knowing that Jon-Eric Sullivan got a player that an AFC East rival was trying to trade up to draft.

According to Tony Pauline, the Patriots were trying to get ahead of the Dolphins so that they could add the versatile linebacker.

I'm told the @Patriots were trying to move up ahead of the @MiamiDolphins pick #130 as they wanted Trey Moore. Here's our report from the @ES_sportsnews big board pic.twitter.com/qr4iyHXG0L — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 25, 2026

Miami Dolphins continue to steal AFC East rival draft prospects

During the first round, the Dolphins were sitting at pick 30 when they suddenly moved up with the 49ers, one spot in front of the Buffalo Bills. With the newly acquired 27th pick, the Dolphins took Chris Johnson. The Bills, reportedly, were looking at the CB with their 28th selection.

After the pick was made, the Bills moved back. Eventually, they left the first round altogether.

It was reported that on day two, the New York Jets were ready to draft Jacob Rodriguez one spot after the Dolphins took him. Another victory lap for the Dolphins' first-time GM.

It shouldn't be completely surprising that Sullivan finished off the division on day three. By stealing a player that the Patriots may have been targeting, Miami effectively stole potential prospects from each of its division rivals. Small offseason victory that won't mean anything if those players can't produce on the field.

The initial reactions to Moore's drafting weren't unwarranted. His prospect profile didn't pop off the screen, but there is good tape on him. His versatility sticks out, a common theme among Dolphins draft picks over the weekend.

Sullivan has stuck to a strategy of taking guys who can contribute in more than one way. 4th round pick, Kyle Louis, is being listed as a linebacker, but he could just as easily play safety. Every pick has that kind of versatility, so while the name may not immediately pop, the tape does when you dive in.

What would be interesting to know is who the Patriots were trying to trade with? Were they calling the Dolphins or trying to get in front of them? One thing is certain: the Dolphins got the guy they wanted and kept him out of the hands of a division rival.