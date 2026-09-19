How 49ers' offensive personnel quirks play right into Dolphins' hands

The Miami Dolphins and their fans shouldn't have a lot of hope entering Week 2's matchup against the 49ers. Considering San Francisco beat the brakes off a supposed Los Angeles Rams super team in Australia, what chance do the massively rebuilding Dolphins have?

Probably slim to none. Then again, Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik hails directly from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. He runs a very similar outside zone-based running scheme. Miami has the X-factor of Malik Willis' elite running ability at quarterback.

And that's the mere tip of the iceberg re: why the Fins aren't as bad a matchup versus the Niners as one would assume on first brush.

San Francisco's scheme should allow Miami Dolphins CB Chris Johnson to lean into his strengths

You never want football to be about moral victories, but if Miami can keep it close in the Bay Area this Sunday as two-touchdown underdogs, that'd be an achievement in and of itself.

Part of the reason to be bullish: The 49ers rely on 12 and 22 personnel packages as much as any team in the league. That means two tight ends on the field, only two receivers, and defenses having to go bigger to size up.

Not only does that mean a capable, two-time Super Bowl-winning veteran in Willie Gay Jr. will continue to get more run at linebacker for Miami, but Chris Johnson should be able to play on the boundary a lot more often.

Even though the Raiders have a similar zone running system, Johnson played in the slot often in Week 1. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley explained that the two TDs Johnson was charged with yielding weren't really on him; the first-round rookie was playing the correct leverage, and the mistakes were made by someone else.

So, um...why not just throw him on the boundary? That's where Johnson played the most, by far, in college at San Diego State. That's how he became a Day 1 pick from a less-heralded program.

Why force Johnson inside to have to fit the run more often? He's a sure tackler to be certain, but he's clearly at his best in coverage.

The Niners are undermanned already...can Miami capitalize?

The other rookie stud on Miami's defense, Jacob Rodriguez, actually has the chops to cover 49ers stud tight end George Kittle in space if called upon. San Francisco lost TE2 Jake Tonges for the season to an MCL injury, so their 12 and 22 personnel packages likely won't be as effective with Luke Farrell in Tonges' place.

All the more reason to kick Johnson out to the perimeter and let him have a go at Mike Evans. Because nobody else in the Dolphins' cornerback group has a prayer of marking up the future Hall of Famer.

Oh, and the good news for Miami is that the Niners' best option from the slot is Deebo Samuel. He's more powerful and north-and-south explosive with the ball in his hands than some precise route runner or a long-speed demon with stupendous ball skills who can blow the top off the secondary.

No disrespect to Demarcus Robinson, but he's not some prolific receiver, and he's on his fourth different team. San Francisco doesn't have a robust stable of pass-catchers.

The Dolphins can get by letting him beat them, bracket coverage to Evans, let Johnson cook one-on-one on occasion, and let the chips fall where they may.

The spread feels a tad disrespectful when you break it all down. All it takes is one long De'Von Achane house call to break this thing open and make things uncomfortable for the Niners, who no one on earth expects to lose.

This is the epitome of a trap game. Watch out, Niners faithful!