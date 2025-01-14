How the Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel impacts the Dolphins in 2025

The first head coaching vacancy of the 2025 season has been filled, and it comes as a surprise to no one, except maybe Jerod Mayo.

The Miami Dolphins' division-rival New England Patriots fired their head coach after one year. It came shortly after a report surfaced that former Patriots player Mike Vrabel said he wanted to be the head coach of the Patriots. He got his wish.

Vrabel was a coach many Dolphins fans wanted as a potential replacement for Mike McDaniel should he have been fired. Instead, McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier were retained by Stephen Ross despite a playoff-less season.

Should Dolphins fans be worried about Patriots' Mike Vrabel hire?

The short answer is no, they shouldn't. Vrabel is a disciplinary-type coach who demands a lot out of his players. It will take some time to earn that respect in New England, coming off a season with a players' coach in Mayo.

Vrabel was fired as the head coach of the Titans after the 2023 season. He was not hired to coach another team, but he worked as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. While Vrabel is considered to be a high-value coach, he still has to prove himself beyond what he was not able to accomplish in Tennessee.

Another problem Vrabel will need to deal with is the fact the Patriots have a lot of holes on their roster. They have a decent quarterback prospect in Drake Maye, but Vrabel is going to need a lot of coaching support to get the offense clicking.

Overall, the hire is a good one for the Patriots, but ultimately, their success will be dependent upon Vrabel's ability to get the players to fall into line. Vrabel coaches similarly to Bill Belichick, and that hasn't worked around the league so far.

Vrabel may have found success quicker with another franchise. The Patriots are still being transitioned, and that might be a lot more work than he expected.

