Injuries are quietly derailing former Dolphins WR’s NFL future

Multiple Miami Dolphins free agents remain unsigned long after the bulk of free agency took place.



Free agency's first wave, at least these days, is over within a week, maybe two. The second wave comes closer to June. For many players, June, and again as camps begin to start, are their best chances to land with a team in time to be in camp.

Of all the 2024 Dolphins players who are still free agents, one name stands out, not because he was a great player but because he was a hard worker who had bad luck. Unfortunately, his status won't change until later in the year, if at all, in 2025.



Anthony Schwartz spent time with the Cleveland Browns before joining Miami's practice squad in the middle of the 2023 season. He worked hard and showed a lot of potential. There was hope he would make the 53-man roster, but he couldn't stay healthy.

After missing the 2023 season due to injury, he left a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and headed to injured reserve again.



His injury history keeps him off NFL rosters, and he has not reached the one-year anniversary of his last injury. Remaining a free agent is easy to understand; he can't pass a physical at this point. Young guys who have yet to prove themselves and deal with season-ending injuries rarely get called back. His future, sadly, may be in another league.

Anthony Schwartz isn't the only former Miami Dolphins player still out of work

Schwartz is just one of 11 former Dolphins who do not have jobs after being on the roster in 2024. Isaiah Wynn likely won't hear his phone ring anytime soon as he deals with getting healthy. His future might be back with the Dolphins at some point. That would be a mistake as he can't stay on the field.

The biggest surprises, however, may be quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Jeff Wilson. Wilson still has gas in the tank, even as a No. 3 running back or camp player. He should get a call when training camps open. There are teams with needs at the position, and injuries will happen.

Huntley, however, remains a free agent, and despite having a not-so-great season in 2024, he still has potential.

For others, training camps may be their best opportunities to latch on to a team. Former Miami linebacker Duke Riley has starting experience, but is more of a depth player at this point in his career. Still, he should end up on a roster sometime this summer.

