Is Tyreek Hill playing today in Dolphins' must-win game vs. Raiders?
By Brian Miller
There has been plenty of concern surrounding Tyreek Hill's wrist injury. It did not keep him from playing last week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but will he play six days later in this afternoon's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders?
The Miami Dolphins are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the 2024 season. They need another victory over the Raiders to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The good news for Mike McDaniel's club? They should have the advantage over a struggling Raiders team. Las Vegas' secondary isn't playing well, creating an opportunity for Miami to make big plays in the passing game.
Hill is a key part of that, and there is good news.
Tyreek Hill will play for Dolphins vs. Raiders in Week 11
Hill will play against the Raiders in Week 11. After participating fully in Friday's practice, the Dolphins removed him from their injury report. While Hill admitted he will continue to play through injury, it won't prevent him from being out there for his team today.
Even if Hill gets blanketed again this weekend, the Raiders lack the personnel to also take away Jaylen Waddle. Their run defense has also struggled, and the Dolphins should have no issues exploiting that by leaning on De'Von Achane.
This is a game the Dolphins must win, but more importantly, it should not be overlooked. Miami has a slim margin for error if it hopes to climb back into the playoff chase. Hill playing doesn't seem to be a problem, aside from the pain he is in. The Dolphins should consider taking it easy on him if they get a big lead and leave him on the sideline if they can.