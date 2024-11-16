Dolphins have big advantage in must-win game vs. Raiders in Week 11
By Brian Miller
On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders do not match up well with the Miami Dolphins. So far this season, the Raiders haven't matched up well with anyone. Neither have the Dolphins.
This week's game between the Dolphins and the Raiders is a tale of two clubs heading in different directions—or so the Dolphins hope. Miami has won three games this year but has yet to win at home since Week 1. They have not won back-to-back games since Weeks 15 and 16 of last year.
While the Dolphins look to change that this week, the Raiders have not won a game since Week 4. The Raiders are on a five-game losing streak, and it doesn't look like they are ready to break that this week.
Raiders' back-and-forth quarterback situation will go to Gardner Minshew this week
The Raiders have been playing musical chairs with their quarterbacks. They have started Gardner Minshew, benched him for Aidan O'Connell, then benched him for Desmond Ridder, then benched Ridder to go with Minshew again. He will start this week.
Minshew is a fun quarterback to watch, but his game is quickly declining from average. A capable backup by all accounts, Minshew is the type of QB you want to take over a game for a few series but not to lead the team every week.
Minshew has started seven games and won two of them. O'Connell has started two games and lost both. Ridder has yet to start but has taken over in two games with no luck.
The Dolphins shouldn't have problems getting pressure on whichever quarterback starts and ends the game, and none of the three, should they play, can pick apart the Dolphins' secondary.
Dolphins' run defense should win matchup vs. Raiders' rushing attack
Alexander Mattison is leading the team in rushing yards per game with 33.4, while Zamir White is averaging 24.9 yards per game. Mattison has 301 yards on 92 carries, and White has 174 on 60.
The Raiders can't run the football, and the Dolphins' rushing defense has improved. Miami held the Rams to just 70 yards on the ground at 3.9 per carry. This is not setting up well for the Raiders, who will need to control the clock and the ball if they want to stay in a game against an offense that is looking to explode, especially with a few key players back in the lineup.
If the Dolphins can't handle the Raiders' offense, they have no business chasing a postseason spot. The Raiders are statistically one of the worst teams in the league in terms of passing and rushing, and Miami has the personnel to handle it.
Dolphins' offense will be too much for Raiders to handle
It doesn't matter if Tyreek Hill isn't fully healthy, and maybe the Dolphins should play him a few series, take a big lead, and then bench him. The Raiders are ranked 30th in scoring defense and 22nd in rushing defense.
This is a favorable matchup for the Dolphins, who can control the clock with their rushing attack. Miami rushed for 67 yards last week, their lowest team total since Week 3 when they posted 65 against the Seattle Seahawks. Miami had previously posted over 100 yards five games in a row.
This week should see Miami get back to the right side of 100 against the Raiders' porous defensive line.
Two players stand out as problems for the Dolphins in Week 11
Davante Adams is still fourth in receiving for the Raiders, and he was traded to the New York Jets. The best receiver Vegas has is rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who has been incredibly good this year. He has 580 yards receiving on 57 catches.
The Dolphins tend to struggle against good tight ends, but in this case, the lack of wide receivers will help Miami put more coverage on Bowers and take him out of the game. If they do that, the Raiders' options are a running back out of the backfield or Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Neither is close to being elite.
Defensively, no one stands out more than defensive end Maxx Crosby. His 6.5 sacks lead the team, and he will put a lot of pressure on Kendall Lamm, who has played well as cover for Austin Jackson on the right side of the line. Tua's quick release should help keep Crosby from making an impact in the game, but Lamm will have his hands full on Sunday.