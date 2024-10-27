Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Latest injury updates for star Dolphins WR
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa back this week and he will start against the Cardinals on Sunday, but the big question now is, will Tyreek Hill?
Hill has been dealing with a foot injury that has seen him limited in practice. The Dolphins' top receiver has not had a great start to his year after losing Tua in Week 2 - his numbers have been brutal ever since.
The Cardinals are in town for what the Dolphins should be taking as a must-win game. They will need Hill on the field and while he is listed as questionable, the reports are that he is going to play. The news is also backed by the fact the Dolphins did not elevate a receiver from the practice squad, an indication they believe Hill will be fine for today's game.
Tyreek Hill is expected to play for the Dolphins against Arizona
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill is expected to play in Week 8.
Jaylen Waddle was also banged up this week with a quad injury, but he was a full participant on Friday. It will be the first time this year the Dolphins will have a full battery between Hill, Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tagovailoa.
Miami's final injury report also listed Storm Duck as doubtful. Zach Seiler (eye) and Kader Kohou (neck) were both ruled out of today's game late last week. Tyler Huntley was placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury. The Dolphins are relatively healthy, which means there are no excuses.
It will be interesting to see how often Tua goes deep to Hill. One of the knocks on the backups who played in his place was they didn't take enough downfield chances with Hill and there were opportunities to get the ball to him that were missed. Tua doesn't typically miss when Hill or Waddle are open.