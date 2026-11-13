It may be time for Dolphins to sit Chris Bell in favor of a forgotten veteran

Chris Bell is expected to become one of the better WRs from the 2026 draft class, but first he has to stay healthy. The Miami Dolphins have invested in their future with young, promising prospects, including the rookie WR.

Not having Bell on the field isn't good, and this week he may sit out Week 10 as he deals with a knee injury. He was recovering from it when the season started. So why keep him out there in a season that won't lead to anything more than a win or two?

If the Dolphins were smart, they would put Bell on ice and let Jalen Tolbert get off the inactive list and play some football.

Miami Dolphins should shut WR Chris Bell down for the year

In his limited action this year, Bell has looked sluggish. That isn't surprising given how quickly he came back from an ACL tear he suffered in December of last year.

Bell has appeared in eight games this year, which is a fantastic turnaround, but the Dolphins are not giving him the targets that one would have expected from a prospect many considered a day one pick had he been healthy.

Through those games, Bell has three starts. He has been targeted 27 times but has only caught 12 passes. He has 148 yards, no touchdowns, but has five first-down receptions. It's clear the Dolphins are trying to give him experience, but again, why?

There is no need to keep playing Bell, especially if he is dealing with another knee issue. Regardless of the severity or level, Bell's future is more important than risking something that doesn't need to be risked.

Tolbert was added in free agency. He has only appeared in four games this season, catching two of his 4 targets for 30 yards. The Dolphins should consider using him more this week.

Bell was downgraded from Wednesday to Thursday. Listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, he was out on Thursday.

With Bell not practicing, the door is actually going to open for fellow rookie WR Kevin Coleman Jr. The rookie has looked good this season when given the opportunity, and he will have little problem picking up the slack should Bell sit this week out, or any week, for that matter.

It's unclear when Bell will be able to practice, but it's not a sure thing that he will return on Friday. Miami will travel on Saturday for their game in Indianapolis.