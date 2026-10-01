Why Jalen Tolbert is a worthy candidate to spark Dolphins’ lacking passing attack

It's not breaking news to say that the Miami Dolphins have a problem at wide receiver. In fact, they have several problems at the position. Quarterback Malik Willis doesn't really have any help out there, save for the imagined potential of rookies Chris Bell and his currently injured draft peer, Caleb Douglas.

So what's the deal with Jalen Tolbert? He was knocked down the pecking order of the Dallas Cowboys' stacked receiving corps before landing in Miami, but he should've been poised to seize the WR1 gig. What happened?

Maybe Tolbert checked out because of how hopeless the current situation is for the Dolphins as far as winning this season. Maybe the coaching staff wanted to get the rookies as much experience as possible.

But like...at a certain point, you need a somewhat acceptable on-field product. With stud running back De'Von Achane out for the season with a torn ACL, it's high time for Tolbert to get involved.

Jalen Tolbert's blend of experience and ball skills should only help Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis

What do the Dolphins have to lose at this point other than draft position? Not only is Caleb Douglas already hurt, but Chris Bell is still working back from his own ACL recovery. He's way ahead of schedule — many didn't anticipate he'd play at the start of the regular season — but he's dealt with knee soreness and fluid that have limited him in practice.

Increasing Bell's workload is playing with fire unnecessarily, as talented as he is. Douglas should be back soon since he's just dealing with an ankle issue. But like...why risk it when a perfectly healthy Jalen Tolbert is available to play?

Miami finally decided not to make Tolbert a healthy scratch for Week 3's game against the Chiefs, so that's a step in the right direction. Still, I just don't get the reluctance to play him.

Malik Willis is an excellent downfield passer. Tolbert is known as a contested-catch guy, so he's not gonna wow with dynamic separation on the practice field. The dude is a gamer who can come down with those 50-50 balls and give the Dolphins a vertical element to their passing game that they simply lack now.

Just look at the numbers from Willis from Sunday's loss to Kansas City, via Next Gen Stats:

"Malik Willis completed one of nine deep passes (20+ air yards) for 42 yards and an interception against the Chiefs in Week 3, tied for the most deep passes attempted in a game this season. Willis was more effective on passes closer to the line of scrimmage, completing 19 of 26 for 168 yards on passes under 20 air yards."

So it's not as if Willis' accuracy totally left him. It's that when he's pushing the ball deep, nobody can make plays for him. Bell certainly has the upside too, as does the 6'4" Douglas. The latter isn't playing right now, though.

Malik Washington is not that dude. Neither is rookie and fellow slot wideout Kevin Coleman Jr. Point being, it's not going so well for our guy Willis through three starts.

Dolphins’ Malik Willis is currently the 33rd-highest graded QB this season by Pro Football Focus, at 48.8



Willis is 27th in ESPN’s QBR



Willis is 29th in NFL passer rating — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 28, 2026

Tolbert is the clear solution here. It's puzzling as to why Jeff Hafley, Bobby Slowik, and Miami's coaching staff don't see it that way. Don't they want to be a bit competitive and/or give their franchise quarterback hopeful at least a puncher's chance to capitalize on one of his biggest strengths, which is arm strength?

Having a viable vertical threat will open up the running game, too. It'll be all the more necessary to fight for any edge on that front due to Achane's absence.

So what do we think, Phin Phanatics? Do we capitalize on the slot versatility Bell and Douglas both possess, stop trying to make Malik Washington happen, and give Tolbert a fair shot? Or just keep letting Willis suffer his way to a mid-70s passer rating?

By sabotaging Willis and holding Tolbert out, the potential need to draft a quarterback in the first round increases. As opposed to, you know, just rolling with Willis and sprinting the card in without hesitation for Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith to really give this receiver group a shot in the arm.

Feels like a no-brainer. I guess these are the complex mechanics at play when a team is trying to softly tank.