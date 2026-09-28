Dolphins' season goes from bad to worse after De'Von Achane's knee injury

The Miami Dolphins lost control of what could have been their first win of the season in Week 3. Losing De'Von Achane early on the first offensive series was a brutal blow to the team's chances. Ollie Gordon filled in admirably, and somehow the Dolphins found a way to keep the game close against the Chiefs until near the end.

A day later, we now know that the Dolphins are going to have to find more ways to get other players involved, as Achane is heading to injured reserve and is out for the season after tearing his ACL.

#Dolphins star RB De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter, and he’s out for the season.



In an already trying season for Miami, the team loses Achane. pic.twitter.com/xgUfQNfjet — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Miami Dolphins need to find a way to win without De'Von Achane

Gordon is going to become the featured runner in Miami's offense, but the team should use a more balanced rotation between him and Jaylen Wright, who missed yesterday's game with a foot injury. He isn't expected to miss significant time, but it could present a problem.

Achane is the backbone of the Dolphins' offense, and Miami paid him as such this offseason. It's a brutal situation for the player and the team, who have worked hard this offseason to build chemistry.

The ACL injury was shocking, considering he didn't appear to be in much pain and his limp wasn't what most would expect.

With Achane now on IR, the Dolphins will likely move either Carlos Washington, Jr. or Jarquez Hunter to the active roster to replace him. They could also turn to the thin free-agent market or poach players off other teams' practice squads.

On Sunday, the Dolphins played well enough to win, but simple mistakes curtailed long, sustained drives that ended without points. Achane could have made a difference.

While Gordon played well enough, he lacks the explosive, game-changing speed and vision that Achane provided. Gordon is far more physically imposing, whereas Achane can split the smallest of seams and exploit linebacker coverage.

Gordon rushed for 41 yards on 17 carries as Miami turned to Malik Willis for designed runs to offset the use of the Dolphins' only healthy running back. Malik Washington filled in on two carries as well, making the rushing attack against the Chiefs a full team effort.

In the passing game, Gordon didn't have the same impact that Achane typically does, but his 3 catches for 14 yards included a 19-yard reception that extended a drive.

Fans were cautiously optimistic about Achane's situation given the fact that he was walking around the sidelines without a knee brace or crutches. A video of him walking off the field at the end of the game showed no sign of a limp.

After the game, Jeff Hafley braced the media for what was likely to come. He didn't have an update but said he wasn't "optimistic." Turns out his intuition was correct.