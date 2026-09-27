Jeff Hafley's candid De'Von Achane update leaves Dolphins fans fearing the worst

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, but the real story is De'Von Achane, who went down on the team's first offensive drive. After spending a few seconds on the ground, Achane limped off the field, headed to the locker room, and didn't return to the field.

After the game, the first question was naturally about the running back's current status. Jeff Hafley didn't mince his words. Seconds after saying that he would know more on Monday, he offered an honest opinion that few coaches say to the media.

"To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment," Hafley said at his post-game presser. "But I can't give you any other details."

Miami Dolphins fans are holding their breaths over De'Von Achane's knee injury

Achane's absence wasn't expected, and no one thought it would be serious. While he limped off the field, he walked under his own power to the locker room, and in the second half he was shown walking around the sideline without crutches and didn't look as though he was in pain.

The Dolphins' offense needs a strong run game, and that goes through the legs of Achane. The shifty and quick-burst running back is one of the most electric in the NFL, but in Week 3, the Dolphins learned what it's like to not have their top runner. And frankly, Ollie Gordon, while no Achane, played better than expected.

The Dolphins made it clear that Achane was a priority in their roster rebuild. Jon-Eric Sullivan signed him to a three-year extension during the offseason. Now, everyone is holding their breath, waiting to learn if his injury is serious. Fans will wait until Monday to learn more.

By the sound of it, Achane could miss time, but the question is whether or not this will be a couple of games, a couple of months, or the entire season. Regardless, it's a huge blow to a team trying to rebuild. The Dolphins did not have Jaylen Wright available against the Chiefs and only have two running backs on the practice squad.

If Achane can't compete, it is likely they will look at the free agency market for help. They traded for Jarquez Hunter days before final cuts. They sent Tutu Atwell back to the Rams for the promising running back. It's likely he gets to see playing time in the coming weeks. Miami also has Carlos Washington on the PS as well.