NFL finally gives Dolphins' De'Von Achane the level of respect he deserves

The NFL Top 100 continues to roll along, with most of the Miami Dolphins fanbase ignoring the names on the list. With the countdown now heading toward the top 20, fans were wondering if running back De'Von Achane would land on it. He did.

The NFL announced the next drop of names as their countdown continues, and Achane is finally getting the respect he deserves, landing at number 26 overall. The highest a Dolphins player has been since Tyreek Hill took the number one spot a couple of years ago.

In 2025, Achane achieved career-best statistics. He was a workhorse in the Mike McDaniel offense but was also often passed over for the big downfield play. Jeff Hafley announced on The Rich Eisen Show that Achane could see as many as 40 touches a game this year. Another workhorse season is coming.

Miami Dolphins' RB De'Von Achane nearly breaks into the NFL's top 25 players

Achane became only the second player to land on the NFL's list this offseason. Jordy Brooks debuted on the list at number 67. Missing, however, is center Aaron Brewer. It appears that he will need to wait another year for that recognition.

Achane made his first Pro Bowl last year, and the Dolphins rewarded him this offseason for his work ethic and on-field play. His 2026 season could be his best yet.

The Dolphins are making a bigger commitment to the run under new OC Bobby Slowik. They want to be a more physical team offensively. The team's focus has been on improving an offensive line that has been shaky for more than a decade, but with a new focus from the coaching staff, even Jonah Savaiinaea is starting to thrive under the team's new direction.

It's still uncertain how Achane's season will go. He will get the touches both as a runner and a receiver, but defenses will not need to worry about guys like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill stretching the field. This will put more pressure on the young and still unproven WR unit.

Achane is lethal with the ball in his hands. A fantastic runner who can split the smallest of seams, his ability to contribute as a pass-catching back has propelled his value for the Dolphins. The responsibility for his involvement will rest on the play-calling of Slowik.

Everything is pointing up for Achane heading into the team's new direction. Miami has one of the top RBs in the entire NFL, and this year, he will get more opportunities to prove it.