Dolphins' potential draft targets wasted no time making noise in 2026

The Miami Dolphins' season could go a lot of ways in 2026, but the NFL Draft is where they will once again turn to build the core of their roster. Many believe Miami will target a QB in the first round, but Dolphins fans are keeping a close eye on Ohio State Buckeye Jeremiah Smith.

Smith is from Miami; he has said previously that he would love to play for the Dolphins, and on Saturday, he kicked off his 2026 campaign looking quite similar to the stellar performance he put on the field last year.

The Buckeye's top receiver scored two touchdowns and racked up 151 yards on eight catches. We repeat this loudly for those in the back: they played Ball State. Still, it was an impressive debut, and he wasn't the only potential Dolphins draft target to play well this week.

Potential Miami Dolphins draft prospects shine ahead of a week two showdown

Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith Dominate Ball State

Smith needs someone to throw him the ball. QB Julian Sayin is hoping to prove that his production last season wasn't a fluke. He finished 4th in Heisman voting. Sayin threw for three touchdowns against Ball State and ran in another one.

Dolphins fans should keep a close eye on both players throughout the season. Sayin could be a day-two option for Jon-Eric Sullivan if he opts to take Smith in the top of round one. It's not out of the realm of possibility. Miami could end the season with the number one pick and trade down, where they could land Smith.

Entering the 2026 NCAA season, most believe that Arch Manning is the prize of next year's draft class. Dolphins fans need to watch the Buckeyes' Week 2 matchup as they travel to Texas to face the Manning-led Longhorns.

The Buckeyes enter 2026 as the team to beat. They hold the early number one ranking, which isn't surprising. Last season, they ran the regular-season table before losing to the University of Miami in the playoffs.

Arch Manning shines against Texas State

Smith and Sayin were not the only ones lighting up the scoreboard against lesser opponents. Manning faced Texas State and threw for four touchdowns and 305 yards on 20 completions.

With the college football season now in full swing, Dolphins fans should be keeping a close eye on the quarterbacks around the league.

Dante Moore keeps No. 2 Oregon in the chase

Statistically, it was a good day for Moore, who passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 28 completions. Moore and the Ducks beat Boise State by just 7 points. On the ground, the potential top-5 QB ran twice for minus five yards. While Moore shoulders very little blame for the Ducks' near-upset loss, he may need to keep stacking performances like this to keep them in National Championship contention