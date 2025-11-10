It only took one game for Dolphins’ bold trade deadline calls to pay off

The Miami Dolphins have only won three games this season, but the third one may not have happened had interim general manager Champ Kelly caved to trade calls.

Since the trade deadline passed, more has come to light about the moves the Dolphins didn’t make rather than the ones they did, and in Week 10, that patience paid off more than fans could have dreamed

Miami's 30-16 victory over the Bills is a direct result of Kelly's resolve at the deadline. Imagine if Kelly had decided to offload Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane? The Bills probably would've walked out of Hard Rock Stadium with a win.

Champ Kelly's first game as Dolphins GM looks much better for what he didn't do rather than what he did

Dolphins fans are on social media cheering louder than they have all season after beating the Buffalo Bills. Many have called out the fact that beating the Bills coincidentally came as a result of Chris Grier leaving the team.

That honestly could have played a role in how the players prepared this week. It was the first time many of the players on the roster saw Stephen Ross do something no one thought he was capable of. It may have served as a wake-up call to the locker room.

If the Grier move was loud, Kelly's desire to hold on to Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and De'Von Achane were louder.

Reports have surfaced that the Bills offered Miami a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick for Waddle. Kelly refused because he wanted a 2026 first-round pick, and he was reluctant to deal Waddle within the division. If the Bills had given in, Waddle may have lined up on the other side of the Hard Rock Stadium field.

Instead, Waddle, Chubb, and Achane stuck around, and on Sunday, they all made their most significant impact of the season. Waddle put up nearly 90 yards of offense, plus a touchdown. Achane ran for more than 180 yards and put up more than 200 yards combined, plus two touchdowns. Chubb had one sack, but kept pressure on Josh Allen the entire game.

The victory may end up saving McDaniel's job. With a friendly schedule the next four weeks (including the bye) plus a winnable game against the Bengals, the Dolphins have a puncher's chance to creep back into the AFC playoff picture.

McDaniel doesn't appear as though he is going to lose the locker room, and that will be an important factor in Stephen Ross' post-season coaching decision.