It took 4 games for former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel's seat to get hot in L.A.

Every Miami Dolphins fan knows that the arrival of Mike McDaniel was exciting. There was a renewed idea of a young, up-and-coming head coach with a brilliant offensive mind turning around the franchise.

After two playoff appearances, it seemed they were right, but in 2024 the wheels began to come off. Players quietly questioned his methods of holding them accountable. By 2025, it was over. A week after the season ended, McDaniel was gone. He joined Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Los Angeles Chargers, and immediately the hype reached a fever pitch. Things have not gotten off to a great start, however.

Pressure is clearly building after a 0-4 start, but the offense's scoring (or lack thereof) has been eye-opening. 14 points in Week 1 against the Cardinals, 14 in Week 2 against the Raiders, 16 in Week 3 against the Bills, and 23 in Week 4 against the Seahawks, crossing the 20-point threshold for the first time.

Miami Dolphins fans know all too well the hype that Chargers fans are finding to be lies

Many believed that McDaniel would land another HC job. The Chargers hired him to run the offense instead, and nearly everyone in the media thought he was going to take L.A. to a different level. Now, just four games into the 2026 season, Chargers fans are quickly learning what Dolphins fans already knew.

McDaniel met with the media this week and was asked about his job security, as some around the league are starting to believe his play-calling duties could be taken from him, if not his job. McDaniel did his best to deflect the speculation, but it was clear that he is reaching a level of stress.

#Chargers OC Mike McDaniel on his job security being a topic after 4 games:



“I would be foolish or I’d feel entitled if I didn’t expect there to be disappointment that comes with the territory of the job. ... I don’t expect to get praised through failure.”



Full answer: pic.twitter.com/AC8TLZaeUl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 8, 2026

Watching McDaniel's press conference was a harsh reminder of what the media in Miami endured, and the fans trying to listen. His tone of voice was far more subdued than fans have been accustomed to.

It's hard to figure out what is going on in L.A. Is it the combination of McDaniel and Adam Gase, who is serving as the passing game coordinator? Yes, we said Adam Gase. Is it the play-calling, the execution, or Justin Herbert? There are far more questions than expected, but one thing has become clear: the combination of McDaniel and Herbert has not made their offense better, or the QB.

For the Dolphins, it is a small consolation to know that his dismissal is looking to be the smart move. McDaniel was well-liked in South Florida, but his coaching style and demeanor quickly turned fans and players off when the team started losing.

Many believe that McDaniel's time in L.A. was the path to another head-coaching gig in the future, but it seems that won't be the case unless things change.

Will the Chargers fire their OC mid-season? Perhaps.

The fact that the media is already peppering him with questions about his job status after four weeks should be a concern. At this rate, that reunion with the Dolphins in late December may not happen.