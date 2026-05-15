Mike McDaniel is licking his chops to exact revenge on the Dolphins

If there is one game on the Miami Dolphins' schedule that has been circled in red, it has to be the Chargers' visit to Miami. Mike McDaniel's return as the Chargers' O.C. has probably been one of the former coach's key dates he has been looking forward to.

If there is one thing Dolphins fans know about McDaniel, it's that he talks a lot of smack on the field. We won't know until the two teams face off whether or not McDaniel is calling plays from the field or in the box, but it would surprise no one if he is on the field for this game.

McDaniel would love nothing better than to put a thumping on his former team and especially owner Stephen Ross. If there is such a thing as a "revenge" game, this is the one, but he is going to have to wait all season before he gets his shot.

Miami Dolphins to face Mike McDaniel in Week 16

In the days leading up to the game, McDaniel will likely downplay its significance, but with his quirky personality, fans might get more than they expected.

McDaniel didn't anticipate being fired. He had reportedly informed his coaching staff, some players, and people outside of the organization that he was safe.

Miami's general manager search changed that trajectory, if there was ever a path for him to stay on as the head coach.

Last season against the Steelers, with playoff elimination on the line, McDaniel called one of his worst games for the Dolphins. It was so bad that Troy Aikman commented on it during the Monday Night Football broadcast.

When Aikman was hired by the Dolphins to be a consultant, the writing seemed to be on the wall for McDaniel, but he stuck around for a few more days after Black Monday concluded.

Ross would fire McDaniel one day before announcing the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as the team's new GM. Sullivan quickly dove into the Jeff Hafley pool and got the guy he wanted from the start. McDaniel, on the other hand, found suitors, but none to his liking.

His return to South Florida will be a big talking point in the days leading up to the game, but knowing McDaniel, he probably had his game plan the second he saw the date.