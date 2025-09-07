It took one half for Tyreek Hill to start losing his mind on the Dolphins sideline

Miami Dolphins are never surprised to see Tyreek Hill's name attached to drama so it wasn't exactly a shock when he was already up to his tricks in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn't get off to a great start for the Dolphins when they fell behind 17-0 to a Colts team that people didn't have high hopes for in 2025.

Hill was not happy about his team's deficit and he wasn't shy about expressing that. The Dolphins wide receiver was caught by the cameras voicing his frustrations to wide receivers coach Robert Prince. Hill had just two catches for 15 yards when this incident took place and his quarterback had thrown a bad interception earlier on and been sacked three times.

It's understandable that Hill is agitated by how poorly his offense is playing (and really the whole team) because a team with as much talent as the Dolphins have on offense shouldn't be getting blanked in the first half of a game. Perhaps the second half will be better.

Tyreek Hill caught on camera freaking out about Dolphins' struggles

Hill's day hasn't been going great but he's not the only Dolphins offensive playmaker being virtually ignored by Tua Tagovailoa in the early goings of the game. As of this writing, Jaylen Waddle has just one catch for four yards, so it can always be worse, right?

Dolphins fans weren't exactly optimistic for the season ahead but there was hope that they could at least put up points against a Colts team with even fewer aspirations for 2025. There's still an entire half to go but so far, it's been a rough day at the office for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

Again, perhaps the second half will be better for this team. If not, don't expect Hill to keep his opinions to himself.