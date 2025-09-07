It took Tua Tagovailoa one series to confirm every Dolphins fan's suspicion

The Miami Dolphins' season has started, but fans are already shaking their heads after Tua Tagovailoa's first offensive series.

For most of the preseason and training camp, Tagovailoa has been incredibly accurate. During one stretch, he went almost two weeks without an interception. On Sunday, he didn't make it out of his first series without throwing one.

The Dolphins' offense was given a good start after Dee Eskridge took the kickoff to the Dolphins' 45-yard line, and it took Tagovailoa all of a couple plays to squander the momentum.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opens his 2025 season with a horrible interception

Miami was able to move the ball into Colts' territory, but on 3rd-and-8 Tagovailoa's pass sailed over his intended target for an easy interception. The Colts took their opening drive to the Dolphins' 10-yard line before settling for a field goal. Miami was unable to answer on its first drive.

The interception proved costly as the Colts were able to move the ball down the field. Daniel Jones would hit Michael Pittman for a deep TD pass to put the Colts up 10-0.

Miami fans have had questions about Tagovailoa throughout the offseason. He remains one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL with a vast divide between those who support him and those who don't. Opening with a pick will not win him more fans.

The interception wasn't the only issue the Dolphins' offense dealt with. Dee Eskridge was banged up on his kickoff return, but James Daniels played four snaps before heading to the locker room with a pec injury. Daniels was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury.

Without Daniels, the Dolphins will need Kion Smith to step into the left guard role. Daniels is officially listed as questionable to return. He was the Dolphins' big free agent offensive line addition. He was on injured reserve last year with the Steelers due to an Achilles' injury.

To make matters worse, the Tagovailoa lost a fumble on Miami's second offensive possession that was recovered by none other than former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. That led to another Colts touchdown, so Miami now trails 17-10 early in the second quarter.

You couldn't have scripted a worse start to the season for the Dolphins, though it's hardly a surprise given the vibes the team gave off all summer.

