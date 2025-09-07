Dolphins get their first victory of the year before first game even starts

The Miami Dolphins will finally open their 2025 season, and the news couldn't get much better for Mike McDaniel's team.

Miami released their inactive list for Week 1 and James Daniels was not left off Sunday's roster. This is good news as he was entering the game questionable with an ankle issue. Daniels didn't practice on Friday, but he is clearly good-to-go for the Colts.

The Dolphins have seven players listed out for Sunday, but most of them are not surprises. Hudson, though, is a major surprise, and one that could tilt the scale in Miami's favor.

The Dolphins' offensive line can not afford many setbacks this year, and to start the season minus a starter would have been the worst news possible against a sneaky good Colts defensive line. Daniels will line up between Austin Jackson and Aaron Brewer on the right side, potentially giving Miami the best lineup they have had in almost a decade, if not more.

On the left, rookie Jonah Savaiinaea will start inside of Patrick Paul, who will start his first season at left tackle. The Dolphins offensive linemen believe they can be one of the top units in the league this year. If they stay healthy, there's no telling how high their ceiling is.

Of the seven players not playing, Jaylen Wright, Darren Waller, and Ethan Bonner were ruled out on Friday. Quinn Ewers will serve as the emergency third quarterback, while Zeek Biggers, Kendall Lamm, and Tahj Washington rounded out Sunday's healthy scratches.

Waller has been more than disappointing since arriving, but his inactive status came as no surprise to anyone.

Washington is a bit of a disappointing surprise, only because he looked good in preseason and fans were excited to see what he could do, but Dee Eskridge was able to shake off his problems this week and is good to go. The Dolphins need the extra spot.

Miami called up Jeff Wilson, Jr. and kicker Riley Patterson on Saturday.

