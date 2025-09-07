The major Dolphins storyline that could change everything in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins should be able to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2025 season, but they may not have a full group of starters along the offensive line, and that could be problematic.

While the Dolphins aren't necessarily limping into the season as they have in the past, to say they are healthy is another story entirely. De'Von Achane, Darren Waller, Jaylen Wright, and others are banged up. Then there is the offensive line.

Right tackle Austin Jackson is ready to make his return, but free-agent addition James Daniels may not be.

James Daniels' ankle injury could delay his Dolphins debut in Week 1

Daniels appeared on the injury report with an ankle issue that kept him out of practice on Friday after limited work throughout the week. Miami has listed him as questionable for Sunday.

He will be a game-time decision, but if the veteran can't go, the Dolphins will have to start Kion Smith. Smith isn't a bad backup option, but he isn't going to make the line better.

The Dolphins' plan to rework the offensive line this year has hit a few snags, but they continue to rely on everyone staying healthy. The depth at each of the five line positions isn't good.

Former Dolphins interim defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is now the DC for the Colts. His first job against his former team will be to get pressure up the middle on Tua Tagovailoa. With Daniels potentially out, or maybe on a play count, Dolphins fans can expect Anarumo to test the play of Smith at guard.

The Dolphins' right side will be their weakest. Jackson is good when healthy, but his backup is Larry Borom. Dolphins fans have seen what he can't do throughout camp and preseason. It would be a nightmare to lose both starters on the right.

For now, it's something to keep an eye on, and more will be known on Sunday when they kick off their season.

