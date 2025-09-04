The 4 scorching-hot Week 1 predictions to get Dolphins fans off their seats

The NFL season is here, and the Miami Dolphins are set to play football in a matter of days. Excitement for the 2025 season has been a slow burn throughout this offseason, but as the first game of the year draws closer, so does the adrenaline that is pushing the hopes and dreams of every fan.

With so many questions heading into Week 1, it isn't surprising that most of the offseason takes have been negatively slanted toward the franchise since the final game concluded last January. Now, it's a clean slate.

There are many things that could go well for Miami this year, or badly, but this weekend, things should work out well against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bold predictions as Dolphins head to Indianapolis with something to prove in Week 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa will throw for 300+ yards and 3 TDs in a Dolphins win

The first bold prediction has to be about Tua Tagovailoa. Miami fans should expect a near-perfect game from the quarterback. The Dolphins haven't always started quickly, and last year, we saw them stagger through an opening weekend victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars that required a late-game field goal.

This year, Miami isn't going to need any late-game heroics. In fact, don't be surprised if by the time the fourth quarter is halfway through, Zach Wilson is in the game.

2. Colts' offensive line will have no answer for Dolphins' six-sack pass rush

Zach Sieler and the rest of the Dolphins' pass rushers are going to have a field day against Daniel Jones. Jones isn't an overly mobile quarterback, and there are questions about the Colts' offensive line. Sieler, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson should look sharp out of the gate.

RELATED: Predicting the Dolphins' first four games of massive 2025 season

It would be hard to predict how many sacks each player would get, but it would be disappointing if the team total is less than five (I actually think they will have six).

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Storm Duck record interceptions

Miami's secondary will have at least two interceptions, with one of them coming from the returning Minkah Fitzpatrick. He will be all over the field and should kick off his Dolphins return with a big day. Pick-six? I wouldn't rule it out.

On the boundary, Miami fans will get a good look at what the fuss has been all about. Storm Duck looks to be the type of player who will get better each week, and he is going to start strong this week against the Colts. If Jones were smart, he would target the other side of the field where the real concerns lie.

4. Dolphins allow just one sack while rushing for over 100 yards

The Dolphins' offensive line is going to give Tagovailoa the time he needs to pick apart the defense and establish the running game. The line has been a question mark this entire offseason, but after this week's games, most of those questions will be answered.

The biggest fear is right tackle Austin Jackson, who is on the injury report with a toe issue. He has had too many injuries, and it would be horrible to lose him in Week 1, even for a few games. Jackson spent a big part of training camp doing rehab work, so it's worth mentioning.

Miami fans will, however, enjoy what they see out of rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea and new starting left tackle Patrick Paul. Paul, especially, has a good chance to shine on the edge, and his size will be hard to miss.

More Dolphins News and Analysis