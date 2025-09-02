Dolphins buried near the bottom of latest NFL ranking and fans aren’t having it

Miami Dolphins fans know what most media outlets think about this year's team. Too many questions, not enough answers, and lower than normal expectations. Power rankings have been all over the place, and most fans realize that a mid-teen ranking is precisely where this team should be.

Most power rankings have the Dolphins coming in outside of the top-12, with some as low as 17, but a recent ranking by ProFootballTalk.com is taking it to an all-time disrespectful low.

Clearly they're in need of some additional attention, or something.

Miami Dolphins latest power ranking sends them to the bottom of the NFL

It doesn't typically take a rocket scientist to see that some teams don't sit well with certain people. That might be the case with this ranking. Miami is ranked fourth from the bottom on the PFT list, and frankly, there is zero reason for that to be based upon.

PFT only ranks the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants lower than Miami. The Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets are all ranked immediately ahead of the Dolphins, with their AFC East rivals coming in at No. 25.

This is clearly a biased ranking considering the talent on the Dolphins roster. Miami may not be good this season, and by the end of the year, PFT might look like geniuses with their pre-season prediction. Still, there hasn't been a single game played, and as bad as the cornerback situation is for Miami, there is no way it warrants a ranking this close to the bottom without having played a single game.

Miami's Week 1 opponent, the same team that had to decide between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback, is ranked 23rd. The Indianapolis Colts have more questions and concerns heading into the season than the Dolphins do.

Some of the other surprises include the Chicago Bears at No. 17, Arizona Cardinals at No. 19, New England Patriots at No. 20, and Las Vegas Raiders at No. 24. You could easily argue the Dolphins are better than all of them, on paper, which is where these rankings must be based on.

