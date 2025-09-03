Predicting the Dolphins' first four games of massive 2025 season

The 2025 NFL season is ready to begin this week, and the Miami Dolphins are hoping the changes made this offseason will lead to a better outcome than in 2024.

Miami is hoping its "new culture" initiatives will succeed with players more focused on football than the South Florida distractions. Many in the media believe the Dolphins are going to be one of the teams that squander their talent because there are too many holes at some positions and inexperience at others.

Whatever the cautionary tale is for this year's Dolphins, it will ride on the arm of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Looking at the first four weeks of the season, Tagovailoa should thrive, and so should the Dolphins. Miami will face each of its division rivals in the first four weeks of the NFL season.

Predicting the first give games of the Miami Dolphins' 2025 season

The biggest key to the first four weeks, outside of Tagovailoa, is whether or not the Dolphins can win while their secondary gets acclimated to the new faces and whether or not Miami can get off to a strong start along the offensive line. Masking some of their insufficiencies early will help buy time until they can develop a rapport.

Week 1 at the Colts

The Colts hold the longest opening day victory drought in the NFL. The last time Indianapolis won in the first week of the season was 2013 against the Raiders. The Colts are not a horrible football team, but too many questions at the quarterback position are hard to overcome.

The Colts will start Daniel Jones against Miami. Jones is capable of having a good game, but the Dolphins' front seven should be able to apply enough consistent pressure to keep him from developing any rhythm.

Miami matches up well on paper. Both sides of the ball should thrive this week, which also means a loss would be a deafening message to the hopes of this franchise.

Prediction: Dolphins 38 - Colts 17

Week 2 vs. the Patriots

The Dolphins' home opener will be one that many across the NFL landscape will be paying attention to. Many believe the Patriots will be the second-best team in the AFC East this year. Mike Vrable is hoping to bring more of the "Patriots' Way" back to the Patriots, but like Miami's quarterback situation, the Patriots' season will rest on what Drake Maye will accomplish.

This should be a good challenge for the Dolphins' secondary. Maye is good at getting the ball out quickly and isn't afraid to stand in the pocket and take shots. Miami's pressure has to be good.

Offensively, the Dolphins will face a more formidable defense, but there are questions on that side of the ball for the Patriots as they learn the system and each other's playing habits. This game will look much different from their second meeting later in the year.

Prediction: Dolphins 24 - Patriots 20

Week 3 at the Bills

For the second year in a row, the Dolphins get the Bills early in the season, and this time it is in Buffalo. With the Bills early on the schedule, the threat of a mid-season cold front is out, but make no mistake, this is the one game in the first quarter of the season the Dolphins have to win, if for no other reason than their own internal beliefs in what they can accomplish.

A blowout loss to the Bills could lead to internal unraveling, and fans are not going to want to hear anything about facing adversity. The Dolphins have to win this game if they're going to compete for a playoff spot or the division, truly.

Buffalo has no pressure on them. They have beaten Miami every game but two in the Josh Allen era. That has to change this year, but the Dolphins have too many questions, especially in the secondary. This is the game that could answer all of them, if they can pull off a win. They have to prove they can win before we start predicting they can.

Prediction: Dolphins 17 - Bills 32

Week 4 vs. the Jets

Will this be another season of disappointment for the Jets and the Dolphins? Miami has a better roster and coaching staff than the Jets do at the moment. New York will look to become a reflection of Aaron Glenn, but it takes time for first-time head coaches to develop a squad. Glenn has to do that with a Jets team that consistently underperforms.

New York isn't threatening. They have good receivers and a capable running back, but no one who is going to blow the roof off a defense. Justin Fields has become a journeyman QB, and while the Jets believe he is their answer, he is really just a placeholder until they can draft a franchise quarterback.

Miami and New York always play each other hard, so this game should be close, but with the Dolphins having more time together in systems that are not new, Miami has the home-field edge.

Prediction: Dolphins 24 - Jets 14

