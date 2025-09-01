Chop Robinson and 4 other Dolphins who could save the 2025 season

The Miami Dolphins' season is about to kick off. In less than a week, the long offseason will come to a close as the NFL opens the floodgates on the 2025 season.

Dolphins fans have been mostly mixed when it comes to the optimism of the season. Some see a chance to shock many naysayers, while others believe this is the season that ends the careers of several veteran players, and possibly their head coach.

One thing is certain: these five players will do their part to ensure that none of the negativity occurs.

The Dolphins' season may rest on how well these players develop and lead

1. Storm Duck, CB

Entering his second NFL season, the Dolphins are relying on Duck to take a huge step forward. Undrafted in 2024, Duck has looked good in camp and in preseason, but this will be his first full year of handling a starting NFL job, and you know what? He might nail it.

Fans have jumped all over general manager Chris Grier for a lot of reasons, and most of them are warranted. Sometimes, though, he gets it right, and Duck is proving that. Taking the pressure off of him will be one of the better front-seven units in the NFL. Miami's pass rush will help disguise the insufficiencies in the secondary, but this is also an opportunity for players like Duck to step up and make a significant leap forward in their progression.

2. Jordan Phillips, DT

Drafted in the fifth round last April, Phillips has been giving Dolphins fans a reason to smile every time he steps on the field. Miami's defensive line looks incredible heading into the season, with Zach Sieler as the mentor and returning leader of the front, and rookie Kenneth Grant taking over for Calais Campbell and Christian Wilkins.

Grant is the first-round selection everyone expects to see, but Phillips has been surprising everyone with his work ethic and physicality. The young DT will start the season rotating with Sieler, Grant, and Benito Jones. His reps should increase significantly as the season progresses.

Miami needs its tackles to be fresh, as they plan to control the game from the front end, taking away the need for top corners on the boundary. Phillips will play a big part in this in 2025.

3. Ollie Gordon, RB

Gordon shouldn't be a consideration at this point. Injuries are not supposed to give a player an avenue to step up and eventually keep a spot on the depth chart. Still, the first three weeks could provide Gordon enough opportunity to force Mike McDaniel into keeping Jaylen Wright on the bench.

If Gordon can run like he did in preseason and maintain the same physical approach to moving defenders out of this way, the Dolphins will be able to rely on the rookie to be the change-of-pace runner to De'Von Achane.

Gordon is the power runner the Dolphins need, and he seems much better running north to south with the ball. Miami needs a between-the-tackle running back, and Gordon should get the opportunity to prove he can handle it.

4. Patrick Paul, T

It's easy to get hung up on this year's rookie class because they appear to be worthy of the early praise, but we can't simply cast off Paul, who stands to be one of the most important players on the offensive line.

Paul has big shoes to fill, but let's be honest, as good as Terron Armstead was, his availability was always a big concern. Paul needs to stay healthy, but he also needs to continue developing his skills. Edge-rushers are going to test him often. Paul has an incredible wingspan that will keep the ends from getting into his chest, but he has to be aware of the multitude of moves top DEs possess.

For Paul, this is an excellent opportunity to show everyone that the offseason negativity and questions were based on absolutely nothing. So far in camp and preseason, Paul has shown the signs of a quality left tackle in the making.

5. Chop Robinson, Edge

Robinson turned a slow start in 2024 into a Defensive Rookie of the Year nomination. This year, some believe his upside is double-digit sacks. Robinson is speedy off the ball, and that bodes well for the Dolphins' rotation of pass-rushers who will look to keep pressure off the secondary.

With injury concerns for Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, Robinson may be the most important player on the Dolphins' front seven. Miami will likely use Chubb and Phillips situationally as they get back up to the NFL speed.

The addition of Matt Judon will give defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver more flexibility with his rotation, but make no mistake, the man to watch this year is Robinson, as he could be one of the most dominant pass-rushers by the end of the year.