Tua Tagovailoa says the quiet part out loud about Dolphins' ugly practice

Several things did not go right for the Miami Dolphins in their first joint practice with the Detroit Lions. Offensively, it wasn't pretty, but Tua Tagovailoa had some answers as to why.

Miami's offense sputtered throughout the practice. Zach Wilson threw two interceptions (almost three) during one period of drills, and it has been reported that Tagovailoa wasn't as crisp as we have seen. He spoke with the media about what went wrong.

"We couldn't get ourselves jump-started as an offense. We couldn't gain that momentum. All we needed was one play and then jump-start the offense." said Tagovailoa. "It just felt like we didn't have the energy that we're used to when we practice and when we play against opponents."

Tua Tagovailoa admits the Dolphins' offense wasn't very good against the Lions

The Detroit media were shocked by how poorly the Dolphins practiced on Wednesday, with several taking to social media to question how good the team was. Fans weren't sure if what was being said was as bad as it sounded, but when Tagovailoa had to answer the questions after practice, he confirmed that what they were saying was true.

Fans can call it what they want, just another meaningless joint practice against a good football team, or typical Dolphins football this time of year. Miami was without two of its top offensive weapons, as Jaylen Waddle sat out most of the session and Tyreek Hill missed the entire practice.

RELATED: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel gives troubling update on Tyreek Hill's mystery injury

Tagovailoa talked about the team not being able to get "jump-started" on offense. He said they couldn't build on making a big play and lacked the energy they were used to practicing with.

There were reports that the Dolphins' ground game looked decent at times, and that was the highlight of the offense. Most of those in attendance did not have good things to say about the overall practice turned in by Miami.

Most fans realize that we are in the middle of camp and teams are trying different looks and running vanilla plays. While it is nothing to be overly concerned about, the lack of energy from a team that should be more focused on being more physical, something the Dolphins have not been for years, is a bit unnerving.

The Lions are a tough team that want to dominate opponents with their physical style of football, a complete mirror image of their hard-nose head coach, Dan Campbell. On Miami's side of the ball, the finesse offense built with speed doesn't always match up in these types of practices.

More Dolphins News and Analysis