It took Skylar Thompson 2 plays to prove why Dolphins need Daniel Jones
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were blowing out the New England Patriots in Week 12, but a miracle touchdown pass from Drake Maye in the third quarter and a ridiculous series by the backup QB forced Mike McDaniel's hand.
The Dolphins were up 31-7 when McDaniel made the right decision to sit Tua for the rest of the game. However, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson gave him a reason to put Tagovailoa back in.
Thompson ran onto the field, and it looked as though Tagovailoa's day was over. However, a bad handoff exchange between Thompson and Jaylen Wright resulted in a Patriots touchdown and turned that blowout into a 16-point lead with 10 minutes left in the game. New England ran the bumbled snap-in for a touchdown.
Tua came back onto the field in the ensuing series, but again, it shows Thompson's ineptitude for being on the field for any reason. Dolphins fans were not thrilled to see him.
Dolphins would be better off bringing Daniel Jones to South Florida
There is no question that Thompson should not be back for the Dolphins next year. He is not a good quarterback, and after three seasons with the Dolphins, he is still not growing. It was a short and ugly series that could not have gone any worse than what it did.
With reported interest in Daniel Jones, the Dolphins should make a move.
Jones isn't perfect, but Thompson is so far from being an acceptable backup that Jones would be a huge lift to this quarterback unit. Miami has to have someone else capable of taking the field when Tua is not on it.
Fans may not all agree that Jones is that guy, but they all universally agree that the Dolphins need to put a larger investment in the position if they are going to rely on Tagovailoa being the face of the franchise.