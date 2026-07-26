Jacob Rodriguez could earn more than just a starting job for the Dolphins in 2026

The Miami Dolphins have had good linebackers over the years, but they haven't had a great one since Zach Thomas was in control. In 2026, they could have two great ones.

Jordyn Brooks is the leader, while Jacob Rodriguez is the upstart rookie. The irony? All three played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Dolphins fans already know what Brooks brings to the table; now they are about to find out if the hype surrounding Rodriguez is warranted.

Miami Dolphins rookie LB Jacob Rodriguez will be part of the DROTY discussions

It's a bold statement, and yes, I made it. The Dolphins' second-round draft pick has the potential to fight his way into Defensive Rookie of the Year talk. He has already shown during offseason practices that he can make an impact.

The biggest obstacle for Rodriguez is Tyrel Dodson. Dodson played well next to Brooks last season and is likely to retain the starting job through camp and into the start of the season. The rookie is too good to keep on the bench, however. Inevitably, whether it's during camp or not, Rodriguez will take over the starting role.

That has led to speculation about Dodson's future. He is in the final year of his contract and could be traded during camp.

Given the opportunity to start, Rodriguez is going to make an impact. He is a non-stop motor and loves to hit players. He has a propensity for causing turnovers with an elite-level punch and great ball skills for the linebacker position.

Tackles shouldn't be hard for him to get. He moves around well and has good vision with incredible reaction speed. At Texas Tech, he rarely found himself out of position. His intelligence allows him to read the play at the snap; his athleticism allows him to react quickly.

With Brooks locked down for three more seasons, the Dolphins will have one of the best tackling linebacker units in the NFL. All that is waiting is for Rodriguez to take Dodson's job. It's a good position the Dolphins are in. Dodson provides valuable depth and experience, another voice to help the rookie.

The ceiling for Rodriguez is high. He possesses the qualities that make rookies into eventual Pro Bowlers.