Jaelan Phillips calls out the narrative Dolphins fans keep getting wrong

Whether through a roar after a big win or a locker room question-and-answer session, Jaelan Phillips has made it known that he is happy to be a Philadelphia Eagle, much to the chagrin of Miami Dolphins fans.

After Phillips was traded, he called it the "Best thing that ever happened to me." He doubled down on that in a post-game interview after the Eagles won on Sunday night. It has been evident that Phillips loves the change, but Dolphins fans should take notice. His comments are not intended to be disrespectful to the Dolphins.

Phillips finally reached the point where he had to set the record straight about his former team, its fans, and why he said what he said.

LB Jaelan Phillips sets the record straight on his perceived Miami Dolphins comments

Phillips grew tired of speaking with the media, which ensured that only a snippet of what he said was published. Dolphins fans on social media have taken offense to his comments. They have lambasted him over his discretion, but that isn't who he is, and it never has been. Phillips is just a good old-fashioned kid who loves football, his family, and yes, the Dolphins.

If anyone would take the time to actually listen to interviews instead of making assumptions based on clickbait, they would realize that I’ve been nothing but humble and grateful for this opportunity to play for an incredible Eagles organization. I have never once said a single… https://t.co/Xh5aRAsVZ5 — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) November 17, 2025

We can stand up and say that we sensationalized his comments. They were vague and rather untimely, but that is the nature of the business. At no time did Phillips mention the Dolphins by name or by innuendo. We took it that way because he hasn't been anywhere else. In that vein, we were all correct to call him out for it.

Phillips doesn't have to explain himself to Eagles fans any more than he needs to explain to Dolphins fans, but he is correct; the mainstream media have gone to great lengths to call him out for what he has said.

Phillips' future is still uncertain. He has yet to sign an extension with the Eagles, and that has led to speculation about his 2026 offseason when he could still potentially become a free agent. It's wise to keep the Dolphins off his lips; they may want him back.

Since the trade, the Dolphins have won two games, their first back-to-back games of the season. The Eagles are also 2-0 since his arrival. Seems like both teams are winners so far.