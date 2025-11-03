Dolphins fans shouldn't give up on a Jaelan Phillips reunion just yet

The Miami Dolphins didn't have much of a choice when it came to Jaelan Phillips. They needed to make a move that was in the team's and Phillips' best interest. Although he is off to Philadelphia, there is still a possibility he could return to Miami in the not-too-distant future.

There is a path that could bring him back to South Florida that many haven't given much thought to. It all depends on Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

Despite the trade to Philadelphia, Phillips could follow in the same steps as the Dolphins' Hall of Fame edge rusher, Jason Taylor.

Dolphins fans can start watching the Jaelan Phillips contract status with the Eagles

The Eagles may be giving up a third-round draft pick for Phillips, but in 2008, Bill Parcells received a second-round pick for Jason Taylor when he traded him to Washington. Taylor's season with them wasn't great, and they released him the following offseason. He rejoined Miami in 2009.

This time around, it is another NFC East team that is getting a Dolphins edge-rusher, but the results could end up being similar. Phillips is going to be a free agent after the season, and if the Eagles can't get an extension done before free agency, the Dolphins could become a top destination for him in March.

It would be a massive win for the Dolphins, who are already looking quite good after getting a third-round pick for him. There are a lot of "ifs" right now, and the fact that the Eagles were willing to give up one of their two third-round selections is an indication they want him around longer. Until a deal is done, however, there is no deal.

Philadelphia could wait out the season and see if Phillips stays healthy. They can then address the contract before March. It might be unlikely that Phillips could become a free agent and return to the Dolphins in 2026, but no one thought Taylor would come back the following year either, and let's face it, no one saw a path to Minkah Fitzpatrick coming back.