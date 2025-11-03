Dolphins' next move after Jaelan Phillips trade is painfully obvious

If trading Jaelan Phillips is the only move interim general manager Champ Kelly makes, then he will have made a major mistake. With the first domino now falling, the Miami Dolphins have more work to do, and it's obvious.

The Dolphins have moves they should make, need to make, and will not want to make before the NFL deadline on Tuesday. One move they absolutely cannot make is to give up assets to bring in a player. Miami needs to reset the roster before it starts filling holes.

For Kelly, the next move is painfully obvious: trade Bradley Chubb to the highest bidder.

Dolphins should trade Bradley Chubb after sending Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles

The Phillips trade saved the Dolphins some cap space and eliminated the need to negotiate a new contract before the start of the 2026 free agency period. Chubb's contract is one Kelly needs to get out of before the season as well. Phillips' contract hit would have ended in March without a new contract; Chubb's will not.

Miami can't get a compensatory selection for Chubb. He won't be a free agent. He will, however, cost $31 million against the cap next year. The Dolphins' top-performing outside linebacker this year restructured his contract to help the team last offseason; he won't do it again.

Miami can save $36 million in cap space by designating him a post-June 1st release, per Over The Cap. They would still eat nearly $16 million in dead money. Trading him now would eliminate most of that dead hit, but it comes with a compensation cost.

The San Francisco 49ers are in the market for an edge rusher after rookie starter Mykell Williams went down with a potential season-ending knee injury on Sunday. The Dolphins shouldn't expect a third-round pick in return for Chubb, but a mid-round pick would make sense, and that is what Kelly should be working toward.

If the Dolphins don't move Chubb, it will be surprising. Several teams beyond the 49ers could have interest in him, including the Buccaneers, who were rumored to have interest in Phillips. Time is ticking for Kelly, but clearly, the phones are open.