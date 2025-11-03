Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips trade is already a genius move for Champ Kelly

Jaelan Phillips' time with the Miami Dolphins came to an abrupt but not unexpected end on Monday morning when it was announced he was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the move wasn't unexpected, everything seemed to have shifted after Chris Grier's departure. Grier wasn't looking to make many, if any, moves at all, even though the Dolphins aren't going anywhere this season. That is one of the speculative reasons for his departure.

Champ Kelly is the new interim general manager, but this Phillips trade looks like a genius move for the new guy in charge of the roster.

Champ Kelly gets exact Jaelan Phillips return Dolphins would not have received had he left in free agency

This is a big win for Kelly in his first official decision as the GM. He is receiving a 2026 third-round pick for Phillips. The edge-rusher would have been set to hit free agency unless Miami gave him a new contract. That would've been a risky move for a player with his injury history, and given that the Dolphins seem set for a soft rebuild.

Had he left, the Dolphins would have been expecting a third-round compensatory pick in return, but they will need to make some moves in free agency that would've likely offset the comp formula, leaving the team with less than that. Kelly got the best fans could've hoped for in return.

The Eagles now have a decision to make with Phillips' future. They can sign him to an extension now or try to do so before free agency begins in March. General Manager Howie Roseman could let Phillips walk and may recoup the third-round pick as a compensatory selection if they don't make offsetting moves.

For the Dolphins, it's a move that Kelly needed to make. The interim GM will now have to make decisions on other players, including fellow EDGE Bradley Chubb.

Right now, it's a move the Dolphins needed to make. Kelly will have to make decisions now on other players, including Bradley Chubb. Despite the concussion suffered by Chop Robinson, moving Chubb is still a real possibility. A trade would get Miami out of a big contract they are likely to try to unload before the new league year anyway.