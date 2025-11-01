Bradley Chubb's trade deadline fate may have quietly been decided already

The Miami Dolphins are bleeding on the defensive side of the ball, and Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens opened yet another wound, after Chop Robinson went down with a concussion.

Miami has been stacked along the defensive edge, so much so that the common line of thinking is that they will move one of their edge rushers before the trade deadline, but this latest injury could put all that speculation to rest.

Bradley Chubb may very well stick around after the Dolphins edge unit took a bit of a hit.

Miami Dolphins may opt to keep their edge rushers after Chop Robinson's injury in Week 9

Miami still has Jaelan Phillips, Matt Judon, and Chubb, but it isn't known how long Robinson may be out for. Can the Dolphins take a shot at moving one of their defensive ends, knowing Robinson could miss a couple of weeks?

One thing is for sure: the Dolphins are far less likely to trade both Chubb and Phillips after Thursday night.

Robinson hasn't had the season most expected him to have. Preseason predictions had him putting up double-digit sacks, but so far, that isn't close to being a reality. In fact, outside of Chubb, the Dolphins' defensive edge rushers are struggling to get the quarterback down.

Robinson has one sack on the season, while Phillips has two. The best have been Chubb with four and Tyrel Dodson with three. Now, Miami will have to rely on someone else for at least a couple of weeks while Robinson recovers.

The trade deadline is coming quickly. This is the final weekend before the Tuesday cutoff. Miami has been rumored to be a seller, but some also think they will stay the course and not make any moves at all. With Robinson now likely to miss time, it seems those who believe Miami will do nothing now have a better chance at being correct.