Dolphins get massive Bradley Chubb boost ahead of Ravens showdown

Bradley Chubb is the hot name on the trade market, which could mean Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens could be his last as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Heading into Week 9, it was a question as to whether or not Chubb would be on the field. The first Dolphins injury report of the week included a DNP designation for the star pass rusher on Monday. Chubb is dealing with a foot and shoulder issue.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Chubb is good-to-go for Thursday night. That is huge news for a Dolphins team that is riding a wave of positivity for a change following Sunday's upset win over the Falcons.

Will Bradley Chubb play for the Dolphins Thursday night against the Ravens?

It seems the only thing standing in the way of Chubb taking the field is a potential trade, not the dinged-up injuries he suffered against the Falcons. Chubb may not have practiced, but it isn't a serious issue right now.

Five players did not practice on Monday. Storm Duck will go to injured reserve, as he is out for the year with a knee injury, and Ashtyn Davis has a quad injury he is dealing with. Dee Eskridge has a shoulder problem, and Julian Hill, dealing with an ankle issue, is the only other offensive player who missed practice.

The Dolphins will face a broken Ravens team this week. For the first time in nearly a decade, if not more, Baltimore is one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 season.

The game will be an important one for the Dolphins, but the most important questions will surround the players who will not actually play. Fans will need to watch the inactives list and snap counts for guys like Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Jordan Brooks, who are Miami's most talked-about tradeable assets..

Chubb has been the Dolphins' most consistent defensive edge rusher this season, which is another reason his name is most often associated with a possible trade. The fact that he is playing on Thursday could help drive more talk between Friday and the November 4 deadline.