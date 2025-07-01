Jalen Ramsey trade just cleared the way for Dolphins' next big move

The long standoff between Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins, or maybe just Mike McDaniel, has finally come to a conclusion, but it opens a wide door.

Earlier in June, the Dolphins reportedly had interest in signing Jaire Alexander, but they wanted to wait until after Ramsey was traded. Alexander ultimately chose the Baltimore Ravens. Now that Ramsey is no longer a member of the Dolphins, they can finally put effort into adding some quality help they desperately need.

For now, Miami has Storm Duck and Cam Smith competing for the starting boundary job left vacant when the team released Kendall Fuller. The addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick to the secondary helps, but it doesn't fix the cornerback hole that is now open from Ramsey's trade.

Dolphins have several options to replace Jalen Ramsey now that he is gone

While Alexander is no longer an option, Miami now has the means to add to its cornerback unit. The most obvious option is Asante Samuel Jr., whom the Dolphins have shown interest in previously. Samuel makes sense for Miami, but there have been no known discussions on the kind of contract he is looking for.

Another option is Rasul Douglas. Douglas is the only cornerback to have received an offer from the Dolphins, one he turned down earlier in the offseason. He remains unsigned and could be offered something more to his liking. The former Buffalo Bills starter would improve Miami's secondary as well — then again, almost anyone would at this point.

Several other CBs are available, including veterans Emmanuel Moseley, Ronald Darby, and Michael Davis, but none of them offer the Dolphins much more than they have now. If Fuller can get healthy, he may be a late option as well, as he remains unsigned, too.

More Dolphins News and Analysis