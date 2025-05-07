Jalen Ramsey trade may force Dolphins Day 3 standout into starting role

The Miami Dolphins may have reinforced their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft with two defensive tackles in Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips, but their most impactful acquisition could be a Day 3 player in former Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

The Dolphins didn't pick a true cornerback in this draft until they took Marshall in the fifth round, which was a bit surprising for a Miami secondary that saw some big names leave the team before the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors even began popping up. Marshall could not have landed in a better spot.

After trading up in the second round to select Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, Miami didn't have any third-round or fourth-round picks in this class. They are clearly banking on players like Marshall proving they can make an impact right away in the pros, especially if Ramsey is dealt.

NFL.com declared that Marshall was the second-most likely Day 3 pick to start as a rookie, with only Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue coming in ahead of him. Marshall could compete for playing time right away, and he could become an even more valued playmaker if Ramsey is booted out of town.

NFL.com says Dolphins CB Jason Marshall Jr. will start right away

Marshall has been a contributor for four seasons with the Gators, knocking down 25 passes in his Gainesville tenure. Marshall did that thanks to some tremendous long speed that helped establish him as one of the best pure athletes among the Day 3 cornerbacks out there.

Marshall should fit in nicely on Miami's defense due to his tremendous short-area quickness and high football IQ. Storm Duck is far from an established starter, Cam Smith has done nothing to establish himself as a player Miami needs to worry about, and Kader Kohou should not be anyone's best cornerback if they trade Ramsey.

The big flaws surrounding Marshall, especially when compared to a supremely physical cornerback like Ramsey, are his tackling and aggressiveness. Marshall is likely never going to be a great run-defender in the pros, and that is the main reason he fell as far as he did.

Marshall might be coming into the Dolphins quite late and low on the pecking order, but he does have the potential to make good on his hype if he is thrust into a starting role following Ramsey's hypothetical trade. Chris Grier could help save his job if Marshall ends up hitting.

