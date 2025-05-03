This Dolphins draft pick is dangerously close to being a bust

The Miami Dolphins drafted Florida cornerback Jason Marshall in the fifth round, and that's potentially bad news for a former second-round pick.

Cam Smith is already on thin ice. He will start the 2025 offseason clearly in the sights of Chris Grier. The Dolphins' GM took a big swing on a player who was friends with his son at South Carolina, and now, two years later, it appears his time in Miami will depend on what he does in 2025.

Smith started his NFL career looking sharp in the preseason. He went from showing signs of being a kid who would pick up the NFL speed quickly to the Vic Fangio doghouse in a matter of minutes. Smith would not be a part of Fangio's defense, and when the cornerback unit began to thin due to injury, Smith remained on the sideline in street clothes.

Even when Fangio left, Smith's results in 2024 were hardly a win for anyone. A year later, and the Dolphins may have replaced him with a draft pick they took three rounds later.

Cam Smith may not make it through training camp to see the 2025 season

The only thing working in Smith's favor right now is the lack of depth in the cornerback unit. If the Dolphins opt to start looking at more than one free agent, Smith may find himself without a job. It would also mean that Grier completely blew his first selection (Round 2) in the 2023 draft.

Smith has a lot of work to do. His competition comes from Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner, but he has been riding his draft status for two seasons, and that can't fly anymore. If he can't turn it around, there is no reason for Grier to keep a roster spot for him.

Marshall is going to need a bit of time, but then again, everyone thought Duck was going to need time as well when, in fact, he just needed reps. That might be the case for the Florida corner as well.

If that is the case, it's good news for Miami, but the pressure is building on Smith.

