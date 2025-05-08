Jalen Ramsey update paints a clearer picture of his Dolphins future

Miami Dolphins fans would love to see Jalen Ramsey back on the field in 2025. Everyone knows the Dolphins need him back.

Ramsey is looking for a new team. The Dolphins are looking to find a suitable trade partner. Ramsey isn't taking the situation public, and Miami is doing all of the talking.

It was reported this week that the hangup to a trade is the Dolphins' unwillingness to eat a large portion of Ramsey's current contract. It has also been reported since mid-April that Ramsey did not approach the Dolphins about this, but the other way around.

Each day seems to bring new revelations about what is going on. Today, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared that questions about Ramsey were not asked during the team's media availability on Thursday.

"Regrettably, the Dolphins essentially shot down questions when asked about a possible reconciliation with Jalen Ramsey," Jackson shared on X.

Regrettably, the Dolphins essentially shot down questions when asked about a possible reconciliation with Jalen Ramsey. There has been nothing to indicate they're going to make him fulfill his contract, which is inexplicable to me. Sieler, today on Jalen and Calais: "It's tough…

Dolphins dodge questions about Jalen Ramsey's future as saga continues

This is the first time Miami has taken a more direct stance with the media regarding the situation, and it clearly shows frustration when they apparently tell the media not to ask about it.

Earlier in the week there was increasing speculation the Dolphins could simply release him after June 1. That would be an absolutely horrible option for Miami, but it does seem as though a return to South Florida is growing increasingly unlikely.

Unlike the Dolphins, Rams head coach Sean McVay is answering questions about a potential reunion. McVay is careful not to break any NFL rules by saying "it is still ongoing." McVay and Ramsey have stayed in touch on a personal level since Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins.

Earlier this offseason, Armando Salguero of Outkick.com said Ramsey has had enough and wants to play for a winner. It has also been reported he and McDaniel don't get along.

If and when Ramsey leaves, it will create another hole in the secondary, and the loss of yet another veteran leader.