Jamaree Salyer's injury could open the door for Dolphins sixth round rookie

Jamaree Salyer was carted off the Miami Dolphins' practice field on Wednesday. Luckily, it seems as though he could be back as soon as next week, according to reports. Regardless, it is a sign that Miami's depth on the offensive line needs to be addressed.

Miami didn't leave the draft without addressing the position. After taking Kadyn Proctor with their first pick in round one, Miami doubled up and took guard DJ Campbell. Campbell has the size the Dolphins want along the offensive line.

With Salyer now out for at least a bit, the door is open for Campbell to challenge Jonah Savaiinaea for the starting job, and on this roster, under this coaching staff, anything is possible.

DJ Campbell is set up to challenge incumbent guard for the Miami Dolphins

Savaiinaea struggled last season, showing only glimpses of what he might be able to do. Proctor will start at left guard, moving Savaiinaea back to the right side. He was expected to compete with Salyer, but if Campbell gets more reps after Salyer's injury, he could challenge the second-year player.

Campbell has the size Miami wants. At 6'3" and 322, Campbell is a big lineman who would give the Dolphins a massive boost in size. The Dolphins' left side of the line is already stacked with Proctor and Patrick Paul, two of the bigger players on the roster.

The 6th-round pick is also athletic, another staple of the Jon-Eric Sullivan vision, but so are Savaiinaea and others along the line. The fact that Miami drafted Campbell under this regime gives him hope for making the final roster.

Campbell played 50 games at Texas, starting 43, including 13 last year at right guard. Exactly where he will compete this year.

For Savaiinaea, the door for him is also open, as many believe Salyer would have taken the starting job from him. Now he has a better opportunity to win the starting job with the potential for one fewer competitor.

Salyer has looked good through OTAs and mini camps so far, but he has struggled when playing guard in the past and may be better off as tackle depth. Whether he returns quickly or not, watch out for Campbell to potentially make a run at playing time in his absence.