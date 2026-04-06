Jaylen Waddle departure completely erased infamous Dolphins-49ers trade

When the Miami Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, many fans believed that it was a move that could never be repeated. But in 2021, Chris Grier made another blockbuster deal.

The Dolphins traded the third overall pick in that draft, a selection they got from the Tunsil deal, to the 49ers. San Francisco drafted quarterback Trey Lance, and Grier took Jaylen Waddle. That trade netted the Dolphins several draft picks. None of the players he used them on are still on the roster.

Pretty crazy that not even 5 years later, all of the players acquired with a first round pick in this blockbuster are gone from the 49ers and Dolphins:



Trey Lance: traded in 2023

Jaylen Waddle: traded today

Tyreek Hill: released in February

Bradley Chubb: released in March https://t.co/RARpKVXF8g — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2026

Miami Dolphins veteran LB suddenly becomes longest-tenured Chris Grier draft pick after Jaylen Waddle trade

It's hard to believe that it's only been five years since fans were applauding the move. Despite passing on popular mock draft tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Grier chose the draft picks and Waddle.

With one of those first-round picks, Grier landed Tyreek Hill and used the other to get Bradley Chubb. Both of them were cap casualties this offseason. The trade was good for the Dolphins, but ultimately, as Grier often did, he wasted them.

The Dolphins' 2021 draft itself is now in the history books as well. Miami let Jevon Holland go last offseason and traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles at the trade deadline. Liam Eichenberg spent all of last season injured and was released this offseason as well. Hunter Long, Larnel Coleman, and Gerrid Doaks never made an impact.

When Miami released Tua Tagovailoa, it left one player, Austin Jackson, remaining from the 2020 draft class. He will likely be gone after the 2026 season. Miami also traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets. With that trade and the release of Jason Sanders, no players remain from the 2018 draft class.

Grier's draft classes were bad, but this is nearly impossible to imagine. The longest tenured Dolphins' draft pick is now Cameron Goode. He was taken in the 7th round of the 2022 draft. Only De'Von Achane remains from the 2023 class.

This is not how you build a football team, and something that Jon-Eric Sullivan has to change. The new GM has been very clear that he intends to draft, develop, and retain as many of his selections as he can. He doesn't have to retain many to eclipse the success of Grier, or shall we say failures.