Jaylen Waddle twisted the knife in Dolphins fans' hearts with viral FaceTime video

The Jaylen Waddle trade to the Broncos has Miami Dolphins fans all up in their feelings, but it shouldn't have come as much of a surprise. That doesn't help the sting.

On Tuesday morning, Waddle and his new teammate, Patrick Surtain, were on FaceTime together. The broad smile on Waddle's face was unmistakable; the timing, however, was horrible.

Waddle and Surtain have been friends dating all the way back to their Alabama days. Over the last week, the two have exchanged friendly banter on social media. It's only fitting that they are rejoining as teammates.

Jaylen Waddle is clearly happy to join a close friend after leaving the Miami Dolphins

The back-and-forth started over the past weekend when Waddle spoke ahead of the Brand Risk 013 celebrity boxing event in Miami. Waddle was asked about what NFL pairings would make for a great fight. He was also asked who he would fight. He named his former Bama roommate, Surtain.

"“Pat Surtain, I beat the f— out of him,” Waddle said during an interview on Saturday. “I’ll beat the dog s— out of him. There are a lot more people, but that’s just off the top of my mind. I’ll beat the dog s— out of bro.”" Jaylen Waddle

On Monday, Surtain took his turn on social media by saying, "Got a little too much dip on your chip."

Got a little too much dip on your chip 😤👀 https://t.co/ddWulJXSWe — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) March 15, 2026

All of this culminated in the two former and now current teammates sharing a FaceTime clip from early Tuesday morning, just hours before the Dolphins and Broncos announced the trade. Did they know what was happening when they were talking?

Jaylen Waddle sharing wide smiles with new teammate Pat Surtain II on FaceTime this morning. Shared via Waddle IG story https://t.co/6NCPKqgoFV pic.twitter.com/sUmBSH9mUl — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 17, 2026

Waddle isn't dissing the Dolphins for the trade, but prior to him being drafted, he was asked which former Alabama quarterback he would like to play with. He named Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, citing the fact that they had played together longer. He got Tua Tagovailoa instead.

Waddle's career in Miami was a good one. He set the team's reception mark in his rookie season and has been one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL. The Dolphins are going nowhere right now, so fans can't expect Waddle to be upset that he is going to a contender in the AFC as well as rejoining one of his best friends since college. It still doesn't take away the sting.