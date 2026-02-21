Jeff Darlington said the ugly truth about Dolphins' faith in Tua Tagovailoa

With each passing day and week, more and more information seems to be filtering out of the Miami Dolphins' offices regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. None of it so far has been good.

Over the last week, Kim Bokamper has turned to criticising the quarterback, joining season-long Tagovailoa critic Joe Rose on WQAM. This week, they had former Dolphins beat writer and ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington on the show. Needless to say, Darlington didn't deliver any non-critical news either.

Jeff Darlington tells no lies in latest Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa report on WQAM

Darlington doesn't see a pathway for Tagovailoa to return to the Dolphins because, from what he sees and believes, the quarterback may have already lost the trust of the front office long before Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley arrived.

"I refuse to say "Oh, he got paid, so he mailed it in" or that his head injuries are the reason he is playing skittish. It's hard for me to say that's the reality, but when people in the building start feeling that way, it's over. You can't have that guy continue to be your quarterback. " Jeff Darlington

It would make a lot of sense that internally, the Dolphins are second-guessing the mistake of extending him. There was never a reason to. For Tagovailoa, there were too many question marks, and Miami could have had him play on the 5th-year option and then used the Franchise Tag to keep him for a sixth season. At that point, they could evaluate him without dealing the franchise a potentially record-setting cap hit.

If McDaniel was dumbing down his offense, so to speak, to protect his quarterback, then he is as much at fault as anyone. It should have been at that point that a change was made. It also brings doubt into the conversation between McDaniel and the team's executives. Was McDaniel forthcoming with his personal assessment of the QB, or was he assuring ownership that he could fix him?

"I don't think he will be playing in Miami, just know that isn't going to happen. I'm opposed to getting in the player's head and saying he is playing skittish because of head injuries. Do I think that is a real possibility? Absolutely. Do I think Mike (McDaniel) was calling plays to protect him? Yes, for sure. " Jeff Darlington

The avenues for Tagovailoa's departure haven't changed. Release prior to June 1st, after June 1st, via trade, or after the 2026 season is over. No matter how it plays out, Tagovailoa is gone.

The Darlington news, however, is new. If the front office, excluding Sullivan, has lost faith in the QB and even slightly believes that he is "skittish," there is no way he can return to the team next year.