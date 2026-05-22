Jeff Hafley delivers Dolphins fans bad news on Tua Tagovailoa's Miami return

The Miami Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons in preseason football this upcoming season, but Jeff Hafley announced something that will have fans curling their lips in disappointment.

There is nothing worse than sitting in traffic because an accident on the other side of the road has caused everyone in front of you to slow down and try to get a look. Then, when it's your turn, you find yourself slowing down as well, only to find the accident has cleared. For Dolphins fans, this is Tua Tagovailoa returning to South Florida and not practicing against the Dolphins.

The teams will meet on the field, but the Dolphins will not host the Falcons in joint practice sessions in the week leading up to the game, head coach Jeff Hafley announced on Wednesday.

New York Giants are having a joint practice with the Dolphins.



Hafley said they won’t do joint practices vs the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/q5YcsRwU2J — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 19, 2026

Miami Dolphins announce no planned joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons this year

It's probably a good thing if we are being honest. The distraction would be hard to hide. Tagovailoa didn't leave on the best of terms after having been benched for the final three games of last season, and then summarily cast aside despite a massive dead cap hit.

The fan's reactions will still be known when he takes the field for the exhibition contest, but the reaction of fans at the team's practice facility would have been quite interesting to hear.

Tagovailoa is not guaranteed to start for the Falcons as the team drafted Michael Penix, Jr. to be the franchise quarterback. Penix has dealt with a lengthy list of injuries that almost rival Tagovailoa's. Many Falcons fans believe that Tagovailoa could start by midseason, however.

Needless to say, seeing Tagovailoa on the Miami practice field would have been fun to watch. The Dolphins are much younger than the team their former QB was leading, and most of the familiar offensive faces are gone, but there would have still been a loud, awkward silence upon his taking the field.

Additionally, Tagovailoa will be spared a week-long bombardment of questions from the media about his return.

Many Dolphins fans still love the quarterback despite his inability to lead the team back into a consistent winner, but at the same time, many of those same fans saw a different QB on the field after he got his big extension.