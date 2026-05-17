Tua Tagovailoa returning to face Dolphins is worthy of primetime viewing

The Miami Dolphins didn't have much of a choice but to release Tua Tagovailoa after the 2025 season. His departure was a long time coming and put an end to one of the organization's biggest financial mistakes.

Now, the Dolphins are moving on in another direction, without Tagovailoa, but the quarterback will get the final word on the move when August arrives.

Tagovailoa and the Atlanta Falcons will be returning to South Florida ahead of their Week 3 preseason game against the Dolphins. The two teams will hold joint practice sessions. The intrigue and drama of Tua's return will be under a microscope.

Tua Tagovailoa returns to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the preseason

The Dolphins will face the Commanders on the road to open the exhibition season, but will then return home for the final two games. The first against the Giants, and then Tagovailoa's return to wrap up the exhibition slate.

Needless to say, this is going to be the highlight of an otherwise boring preseason. Tagovailoa will get behind a microphone, and who knows what he is liable to say. One thing is for certain: the team on the opposite side of the field will look a lot different than he remembers.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle joined Tagovailoa in his offseason exit. The Dolphins began a roster makeover that rivals their 2019 roster implosion. No one carried more newsworthy headlines than Tagovaoiloa. From odd remarks during press conferences to calling out teammates, and eventually his release, the former starting QB was all over the South Florida news wires.

What will be fun to watch is Tagovailoa lining up on the other side of the field. With this being game three of the preseason, it's likely that Tagovailoa sees a considerable amount of time against his old team. While it's just an exhibition and means nothing in terms of the record, Tagovailoa will get a small sliver of a shot to prove his release was a mistake, though no one will buy it.

The NFL clearly looked at this as an opportunity to breathe some life into the preseason schedule. Dates and times have not been released yet, but it wouldn't shock anyone to see this game being played in a primetime slot just to milk the return.