The Miami Dolphins defensive line took a big hit heading into Week 10, when they lost Zach Sieler for the season. Sieler's biceps injury was surgically repaired last week. Losing him was a problem on Sunday, as the Dolphins' defensive front gave up more than 160 yards rushing.

To add insult to that injury, the Dolphins also lost Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips during the game. A big reason why the Colts were able to run so effectively. On Monday, Jeff Hafley met with the media, and his comments were a bit concerning.

"I do have concerns about those injuries," Hafley admitted. "But I can't give you anything definitive right now."

Miami Dolphins will have to wait on the medical reports before they know if they are down two more DTs

Hafley told the media that both players were still undergoing testing and that he had yet to meet with the medical teams about the injuries. It's now a waiting game for an announcement that will more likely come from a lead to the press than from Hafley's mouth at the podium.

The Dolphins can't afford to lose either one. Chris Perkins pointed out that Phillips was in a sling after the game. Hafley confirmed that he is dealing with an arm issue. Biggers' injury was reported to be a leg issue on Sunday.

The Dolphins are insanely thin at the position if even one player is out for an extended period of time. Miami will have to rely on Keith Cooper Jr. and will likely bring Jordan Jefferson off the practice squad. If both players miss the season, the team will be forced to scan the free agent wire and other teams' practice squads for depth (they may have to regardless).

Miami is a walking M.A.S.H. unit at the moment, but it is to be expected this time of year, especially with how physically demanding they have been playing.

The Dolphins' next four opponents are going to be tough if the team struggles to stop the run.

Week 11: James Cook - Buffalo

Week 12: Breece Hall - New York Jets

Week 13: Jonah Coleman - Denver

Week 14: D'Andre Swift - Chicago

Making all of this worse is that their only healthy defensive tackle left who made the initial roster is Kenneth Grant. Grant hasn't looked good since he returned from injured reserve earlier this season. In fact, Grant hasn't looked close to being the first-round draft pick Miami expected when Chris Grier drafted him.