Two weeks ago, it was rookie guard Kadyn Proctor who was out for a week in the concussion protocol. He returned a week later. Last week, it was Aaron Brewer who sat out with a concussion. Now, it appears that he will be ready to go against the Bills on Sunday.

The Dolphins' offensive line didn't play poorly without Brewer. They relied on Andrew Meyer to start the game against the Colts, but Meyer was injured later in the game, and Jarrett Kingston stepped in and performed surprisingly well for his first time calling assignments along the line.

This week, it appears that Brewer will not be sitting out the game. Head coach Jeff Hafley said he expects Brewer to be ready, but admitted that he still has to get through Friday's practice.



"He will need to practice again today, but I'm hopeful he will go," Hafley said. "He is tracking well."

Luckily for Miami, he did indeed log a full practice on Friday, paving the way for his return to action.

Aaron Brewer's return is good news for the Miami Dolphins and Ollie Gordon II

While Kingston played well, the bar was low; the Dolphins' running game couldn't take control, and as a result, the offense sputtered. This week, they face a Bills team that employs one of the top defensive fronts in the NFL. That makes Brewer's return that much more important.

Brewer hasn't played at the level many expected, including the Dolphins, in 2026. He signed a big extension this offseason as one of Jon-Eric Sullivan's pillars of the rebuild. He hasn't graded anywhere near what he did last season.

It is hard to understand why. Jonah Savaiinaea has made positive strides this year with the new coaching and line schemes. On the other side, Proctor has also played quite well, so what gives in the middle?

There are no easy answers, but the one thing that is consistent is his inconsistency. Perhaps a week away might help him recover and get fully healthy. The Dolphins sure hope so. When Brewer is at his best, the running game can challenge anyone in the NFL.

This week will be a good barometer of what level the offensive line is playing at. They have handled good defenses previously. Against the Bengals, they put up 217 rushing yards; this was a week after putting up 121 against the Vikings.

Without Proctor, the Dolphins couldn't put more than 77 yards on the Lions, and last week they managed one yard more against the Colts without Brewer. Having both back in action will hopefully bring that number back up above the century mark.