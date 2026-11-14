Andrew Meyer must stand tall for Dolphins in Week 10 with Aaron Brewer out

The Miami Dolphins will soon be traveling to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 10. The two teams are not going to look like they did in Week 9, but the Dolphins' differences are injury-related and not trade-related.

The news earlier in the week wasn't good. Zach Sieler was lost for the season, Malik Willis was lost for at least four weeks, and now we learn that Aaron Brewer will miss this week's game with a concussion.

Miami's starting center went into the protocol this week, and given the history of players returning from injury in the same week, it wasn't likely he was going to clear by the end of the week.

Andrew Meyer has plenty on his plate as the Miami Dolphins deal with multiple injuries

With Brewer not playing this week, the job falls solely on Meyer, the only other center on the roster. The Dolphins signed Meyer after the 2024 draft when he went undrafted. He started one game in 2025 and has appeared in only 6 games total after spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad.

At UTEP, Meyer was a good contributor with consistent play, but he couldn't garner the attention that so many linemen suffer from. That led to him being undrafted.

It may not sound like a great situation for the Dolphins, but there is something to think about: Meyer has almost exclusively worked with backup quarterback Kyle McCord this entire year. They have mostly run the scout team. Now, they both get a chance to start their first game of the season.

Meyer will get his chance to shine, but the job is clearly Brewer's regardless of how Meyer plays this week. Brewer hasn't had a good season so far, but he isn't in a position to worry about his job security.

The Dolphins will start McCord in the first game of his NFL career. He has yet to throw a single regular-season pass or take a single snap. He will now have to manage the Dolphins' offense for the next four weeks at minimum, and for at least this week, he will do so with a center who has limited experience.

The timing couldn't be worse for a team looking to get their second victory of the season. The Colts presented a viable option to earn that win, especially after the number of trades they made at the deadline.

Miami's defense will be the key to the game, and for McCord, it may come down to simple game management and nothing more, but there will be pressure on Meyer to ensure snaps reach the QB. It may not start well, but the Dolphins are confident that Meyer is ready after two full seasons of development.