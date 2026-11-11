Kyle McCord's first Dolphins start just got harder thanks to Aaron Brewer news

When a young quarterback envisions his first start in the NFL, he presumably imagines himself making it rain all over the field with accurate and decisive passes. In this daydream, the offensive line is impenetrable, allowing him time to scan the field. Reality just came knocking for new Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord.

The Dolphins' Wednesday injury report revealed that starting center Aaron Brewer has been placed in concussion protocol. The report was released after head coach Jeff Hafley's media availability, meaning we'll have to wait until Friday to hear from him on this particular issue.

Brewer — a standout and team captain — has been an ironman since joining the Dolphins as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He's missed just one game out of 42 possible appearances, though it seems he might be forced to add to that number this week. Most players are out at least a week when they enter the NFL's concussion protocol.

Aaron Brewer's concussion may lead to even less comfort for Kyle McCord in his first Miami Dolphins start

After being dubbed a Second-Team All-Pro last season, Brewer earned a hefty contract extension (three years, $52.5 million) at a time when most of his former teammates were receiving pink slips instead. He emerged as a leader on an offensive line featuring mostly youngsters, including left tackle Patrick Paul (25), left guard Kadyn Proctor (21), and right guard Jonah Savaiinaea (22).

Unfortunately, he's come back to Earth a bit this season. In 2025, he was Pro Football Focus' No. 2-ranked center. So far in 2026, he ranks 17th in overall grade. The shift from Mike McDaniel to Bobby Slowik as the primary playcaller has definitely played a role there, as has losing running back De'Von Achane. Achane had a knack for making everyone look a lot better.

Now, the Dolphins will turn to third-year undrafted player Andrew Meyer at the position. Meyer joined the Dolphins in 2024 out of UTEP. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve before making the team as a depth piece for the last two seasons. This season, he's only played 16 snaps, and all of them have come on special teams.

Meyer does have one start under his belt in Miami's surprising victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers towards the end of last season. He played 56 snaps in that contest and graded out well as a pass blocker (74.9 grade) and slightly below average as a run blocker (56.0 grade).

Through no fault of Meyer's, his lack of experience won't exactly help McCord as he makes his first start in the league. A veteran center can ease the mental burden on a green quarterback. Alas, McCord most likely will not have that luxury.

The one silver lining would be that the duo has spent considerable time together working on the Dolphins' second unit at practice. Expect that experience to be put to the test on Sunday. Hopefully they pass said test with flying colors.